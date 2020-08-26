Brad Stevens Doesn’t Care About Celtics Regular Season Record Vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors are gearing up to face each other in the NBA Playoffs for the first time in league history, and the series is almost certain to be one of the most entertaining of the post season.

During the regular season, the Celtics won three of four matchups, including a 122-100 win on Aug. 7 in a seeding game in the NBA Bubble.

But the past is the past, and coach Brad Stevens isn’t giving much credence to his team’s success against the Raptors this year while preparing for the matchup.

And Tuesday in his media availability, he had a simple message for reporters on the video conference.

“Whatever happened in those games prior doesn’t really matter,” Stevens said, via the Celtics’ official Twitter. “What matters is how we play Thursday and beyond.”

Of course, that’s coach speak. But it’s pretty spot-on when you look closer at the previous meetings and realize they don’t provide an accurate representation of both squads.

In their second game against each other, the Raptors were without Pascal Siakam, Marc Gason and Norman Powell, and in the third, Patrick McCaw went off for a career night. McCaw recently left the NBA Bubble for treatment on his knee and won’t be available for the second round of playoffs.

Rather than looking back on the season series between the Celtics and Raptors, flipping a coin will be a better indicator of who will win.

Seriously, though. This one could go either way.