Brad Stevens is encouraged by Kemba Walker’s recovery.

The Boston Celtics head coach told reporters Saturday, following the team’s 119-112 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, the veteran point guard has “responded well.”

Walker, who has been nursing a knee injury throughout much of the season, played 19 minutes on what Stevens explained pregame would be a 18-20 minute restriction.

“He was great,” Stevens said, per the team. “He responded well, and he will incrementally increase his limit.”

The Celtics went back-and-forth with the Bucks down the stretch, but Stevens told reporters after the game he wasn’t even considering putting Walker back in the game. Walker sat out the entire fourth quarter.

Walker said after the game that he “felt good, felt great” during the minutes he played. He scored 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting during said 19 minutes.

Walker, as Stevens noted, could see a small increase in playing time when the Celtics return to action Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

