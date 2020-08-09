Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Braden Holtby was a brick wall in net Sunday.

The Washington Capitals netminder made an impressive 30 saves on 31 shots as the Capitals took down the Boston Bruins 2-1 at Scotiabank Arena.

Of Holtby’s 30 saves against the Black and Gold, none was more impressive than his point-blank stop on Bruins forward Anders Bjork followed by multiple rebound saves.

To see Holtby’s save of the day, check out the “Save of the Game” video above from Sunday’s matchup, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images