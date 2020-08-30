Brandon Copeland Reveals Biggest ‘Differentiator’ With Patriots’ Defense

Brandon Copeland enters his first year with the New England Patriots, but that doesn’t mean the linebacker couldn’t become a valuable contributor.

The 6-foot-3, 263-pound Copeland is listed atop the Patriots depth chart at the position with Ja’Whaun Bentley and Chase Winovich. Copeland has primarily played outside linebacker, as he is proficient in pass coverage and serves as a good run defender as well. He understands that positional versatility is key.

The free-agent acquisition also benefits from having played in both 3-4 (like the Patriots) and 4-3 defenses. That, too, could be major benefit.

“I’ve been in both systems. In Baltimore (in 2013), the Ravens 3-4 system. In 2018 with Coach (Todd) Bowles with the Jets, 3-4, but I’ve been in 4-3 as you’ve mentioned,” Copeland told reporters during a video conference Friday.

And while the 29-year-old Copeland continues to get acquainted with the defensive signals, he seems to have been able to learn a good amount thus far.