Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

They don’t call this the world’s richest game for nothing.

Brentford and Fulham will lock horns Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in the EFL Championship’s promotion playoff final. The winner of the game will earn promotion to the Premier League, joining Leeds and West Brom as newcomers to the top flight next season and securing at least £170 million pounds ($311 million) in revenue in the coming years.

After finishing third in the Championship standings, Brentford reached the final by beating Swansea 3-2 in the playoff semifinals. Fulham finished fourth in the standings before topping Cardiff City 3-2 in the other semifinal.

Here’s when and how to watch Brentford versus Fulham:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com