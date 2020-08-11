Should NFL players be allowed to kneel during the national anthem before games, or not?

That’s the question that people both inside and outside the league have been debating since Colin Kaepernick decided to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 2016.

For many, the answer is simple. For Brett Favre, however, it’s not.

Considering he spent 20 seasons in the NFL, Favre knows a thing or two about how his fellow athletes tick. And while he can’t speak for them personally, the 50-year-old has his own opinion on the matter, though it might not be exactly what you think.

“I know from being in an NFL locker room for 20 years, regardless of race, background, money you grew up with, we were all brothers it didn’t matter,” Favre said, via USA TODAY Sports’ Scott Gleeson. “Guys got along great. Will that be the same (with kneeling scenario)? I don’t know. If one guy chooses to stand for his cause and another guy chooses to kneel for his cause, is one right and the other wrong? I don’t believe so. We tend to be fixed on highs.

“I don’t know what it’s like to be Black,” he added. “It’s not for me to say what’s right and what’s wrong. I do know we should all be treated equal. If you can’t do that, you shouldn’t be in America.”

The debate continues.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Matthews/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports Images.