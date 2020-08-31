Brock Holt Has Great Reaction To Red Sox’s Tribute Video For Ex-Boston Utility Man

The Red Sox reunited with an old friend Sunday.

Brock Holt returned to Boston for the series finale between the Red Sox and Nationals. Washington on Saturday signed Holt, who joined the Brewers back in February but was designated for assignment by Milwaukee on Aug. 22.

The Red Sox saluted Holt during Sunday’s game — which ended in a 9-5 Boston win — via a tribute video featuring some of the best highlights from the utility man’s seven-year stint in Boston. Of course, only members of the Red Sox and Nationals were on hand at Fenway Park to take in the moment, but an empty ballpark didn’t stop Holt from basking in the glory.

You can watch it all unfold in the video below.

The Red Sox honored Brock Holt at Fenway Park today@guerinaustin captured the moment! pic.twitter.com/MgN30ILjyM — NESN (@NESN) August 30, 2020

Holt also had a great Instagram after the game commemorating the occasion.

“They said it was the loudest the volume has been turned up all season,” he joked.

Never change, Brock.

While Red Sox Nation surely appreciated the tribute video for Holt, we imagine it wasn’t their favorite highlight from the series finale. That honor likely goes to Bobby Dalbec’s first career big league home run, which came in the 25-year-old’s second at-bat in a Red Sox uniform.