Brock Holt Roasted By His Son, Griff, After Brewers DFA Utilityman

Brock Holt’s run with the Milwaukee Brewers could’ve gone better.

The longtime Boston Red Sox utilityman was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Saturday after a tough first month of the season that saw him go just 3-for-30 at this dish.

Holt returned home to his pregnant wife, Lakyn, and son, Griffin, after getting DFA’d by Milwaukee. And judging by Holt’s latest Instagram post, it doesn’t appear he received the warmest of welcomes.

Tough crowd.

While it’s a bad break for Holt, it’s likely he’ll get picked up by another team fairly quickly.