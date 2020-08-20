Brooks Koepka Withdraws From Tournament At TPC Boston, Ends PGA Season

One of golf’s biggest names has decided to end his 2019-2020 PGA Tour season a bit early.

Brooks Koepka started the year as the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, and after dropping down to No. 7, has withdrawn from The Northern Trust at TPC Boston, via the Associated Press.

Last week after missing the cut at the Wyndhan Championship, Koepka stated that his body was no where near 100 percent due to nagging hip and knee injuries. Couple that with losing three months of golf due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Koepka’s game has not been where he wants it.

It’s been over a year since Koepka’s last win on the Tour, and despite being in contention for a major at the recent PGA Championship, he would have needed a stellar week at TPC Boston to reach the Top 20 in the FedEx Cup and advance to the BMW Championship.

Instead, he’ll use this time to get healthy, with his eyes set on the U.S. Open scheduled for September thanks to the pandemic-warped golf schedule.

Hopefully he gets back to feeling better because the sport certainly benefits from his personality.