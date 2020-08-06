Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Witten was dragged through the mud in what was a kind of bizarre situation between a pair of NFL tight ends.

Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper was asked about his relationship with teammate David Njoku, fighting the notion that Njoku, another Cleveland tight end, requested a trade because of Hooper’s arrival in free agency.

Hooper, in trying to depict he and Njoku were going to be on the same page, then threw some major shade at Witten, the ex-Dallas Cowboy and current Las Vegas Raiders tight end.

“My style, I’ve never really been a rah-rah guy at all,” Hooper said, per Cleveland.com.

“I just kind of like to lead by example, and if people have questions, I will answer them. I’m an open book. I don’t try to hoard information. I don’t like doing the whole Jason Witten deal where it’s me versus everyone else in the tight end room. David, Harrison (Bryant), Stephen (Carlson), Pharaoh (Brown), Nate (Wieting), we’re all in this together.”

Yikes.

You may recall that Witten also caught some fire from Martellus Bennett, who told ESPN in 2016, he “hated” the two-time All-Pro during their time together with the Cowboys.

We’re not expecting a damning response from the mild-mannered, 38-year-old Witten.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images