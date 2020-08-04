Bruce Cassidy has been known to shake up his lines when he feels the production could be better. But could we see that with the second line?

The Boston head coach spoke to reporters via Zoom on Tuesday and sounded as if his patience was growing thin when it comes to David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk’s chemistry.

The duo has been skating together the last few seasons, but combined for five shots on net in the Bruins’ 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday in their first round-robin game of the Stanley Cup playoffs. And while it’s probably fair to assume many players still are working on getting their legs back and back into game action, Cassidy is ready to see those guys step up.

“They have to start getting results,” Cassidy said after practice.

While we don’t know what lines Cassidy will roll with against the Tampa Bay Lightning, it is worth noting Tuesday DeBrusk was on the third line with Charlie Coyle and Anders Bjork, while Karson Kuhlman and Ondrej Kase split time on Krejci’s right side with Nick Ritchie on his left.

Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is set for 4 p.m. ET.

