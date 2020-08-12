Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bruce Cassidy had a lot of unexpected time to kill Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning eventually defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fifth overtime of Game 1.

And he certainly used his time in one of the best ways possible.

The Bruins head coach, along with the rest of the Boston team, waited until the NHL officially postponed its Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

But how did Cassidy pass the time while waiting on a decision?

“I had a piece of pizza, I’m not going to lie to you, it was delicious,” he said during a Zoom press conference. “That was about 9 o’clock. I think I was getting hungry like the rest of the coaches. I don’t think the players are eating that. Anyway, that’s what we did. We waited it out. Waited for the word. When you’re ready to go, you try to stay sharp without getting too anxious. If they tell you you’re playing, you’re playing. If not, you get ready for tomorrow.”

Great move, coach.

The puck drops for Bruins-Hurricanes at 11 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images