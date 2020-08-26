Bruce Cassidy Names Bruins’ Starting Goaltender For Game 3 Vs. Lightning

There could be a Bruins lineup change coming for Wednesday night’s Game 3, but it won’t be between the pipes.

Some uncertainty surrounded Boston’s goalie situation for the back-to-back against the Tampa Bay Lightning. There seemed to be a chance — albeit very slim — that 23-year-old netminder Dan Vladar could make his NHL debut in Game 3 against the Bolts after Jaroslav Halak got the nod in Game 2. The B’s also will be faced with another back-to-back against Tampa should the best-of-seven series go the distance.

Vladar’s first game at the top flight will have to wait, however, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy on Wednesday afternoon noted Halak will be the Bruins’ starting goaltender for Game 3. The 35-year-old is coming off the Black and Gold’s overtime loss Tuesday in which he made 36 saves on 40 shots.

As for where the lineup change might come, Cassidy during his media availability said there’s a possibility the Bruins could play with seven defensemen in Game 3.

Puck drop Wednesday night is set for 8 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena.