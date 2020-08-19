Bruce Cassidy Reveals Bruins’ Mindset Heading Into Game 5 Vs. Hurricanes

The Bruins have a chance to finish off the Hurricanes on Wednesday night, and Bruce Cassidy knows it will be no easy task.

Boston exploded for four goals in the third period of Game 4 against Carolina on Monday for a thrilling 4-3 win. The victory put the B’s up 3-1 in the first-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Hurricanes are no team scoff at. And Cassidy knows his team has to go “one game at a time” in this series because advancing never is easy.

“We got a veteran group. They’ve been through it. We try to play it one game at a time,” the head coach told reporters during a Zoom press conference. “Everyone knows what’s at stake. We win and we get to advance to the next round. It’s not easy to do in this league and it’s always an honor to win a playoff series. So, that’s our focus right now. Carolina has different plans. They want to continue to play as well, so every game has been hard fought. So, we would expect no different tomorrow. We’ll prepare the way we do every game, we’ll go through some tendencies of Carolina and adjustments we feel we need to make. Had a quick skate today, addressed some of those things and now it’s on to Game 5.”

Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.