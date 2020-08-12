The Bruins must wait one more day to begin their quest for the Stanley Cup against the Hurricanes.

Boston and Carolina’s Game 1 was postponed from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning after a thrilling five-overtime Game 1 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets halted original plans.

And even though the B’s didn’t get to take the ice as scheduled, Bruce Cassidy’s message to the team remains the same.

“Well, I mean it’s tough because we want to play. Coming out of the round robin, we feel that this is what we were getting ready for all season, to be honest with you,” the head coach said during a Zoom press conference shortly after the game was rescheduled. “This didn’t just happen last week. This was starting back in October, that we were preparing for building our game toward having a playoff run. That was our – I think we put that out there openly that we called it unfinished business. Now we’ve done the prep work the last 10 days, plus the two weeks at Warrior. Now we’re ready to get going. It’s 16 teams left, it’s best of seven. It’s your traditional playoffs. Disappointing we didn’t get to play tonight, but once the night drags on, players start, ‘are we going to play?’ ‘Is this really happening?’ So 11 o’clock to me will have the same emotion there tomorrow. I really believe that. I think Carolina will be the same to be honest with you. Both teams will get a good night sleep and we’ll be back to work tomorrow.”

The unfinished business Cassidy is referring to, of course, is Boston seeking redemption after coming within a game of hoisting Lord Stanley in 2019.

Puck drop is set for 11 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images