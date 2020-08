Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are off and running.

Thanks to a Patrice Bergeron goal just 1:13 into double overtime, the Bruins earned a 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke to the media and shared some of his thoughts on the narrow victory.

To hear from Cassidy, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live ” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images