Bruce Cassidy Won’t Speculate On Futures Of Zdeno Chara, Torey Krug

There’s a lot of unknown surrounding the Bruins heading into the 2020-21 season, particularly the status of two of their players.

Both Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug are not guaranteed to return to Boston next year. Chara’s contract is up and Krug will be a restricted free agent.

The B’s are fresh off a heartbreaking 3-2 double-overtime loss in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night to end their quest for the Stanley Cup.

But if you ask head coach Bruce Cassidy about the duo’s future, he won’t offer much.

“Well I don’t want to speculate if those are their last games, so those are decisions that will be made by the player and management going forward,” he said during his Zoom postgame press conference. “I’ve said all along, grateful to have an opportunity to coach Zee. It was early in my NHL career so to speak, later in his playing career, so he helped me a lot. Torey is a little different, I got him more well into my American League career and he was just basically starting out, so it’s a much different situation, where you almost feel like Zee probably helped me more than I’ve helped him and with Krug it was a little more of watching him grow and being a bigger part in his development. Both great Boston Bruins and we’ll see what happens down the line because like I said, those are decisions that will be made and as I said, I love both those guys and what they mean to the Boston Bruins and hopefully what they’ll continue to mean for the Boston Bruins.”

It certainly will be interesting to see what happens with both Chara and Krug. But all we can do is sit back and wait to see what happens.