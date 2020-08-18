Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins weren’t able to get on the board first Monday.

The Carolina Hurricanes scored first in Game 3 thanks to a strike from Justin Williams with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first period. Although the B’s weren’t able to light the lamp, it wasn’t from a lack of opportunity.

Boston peppered Hurricanes netminder James Reimer with six shots on net, but he was able to keep them in front of him. The B’s also had four shots blocked by Carolina.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images