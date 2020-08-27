Bruins Are Going With New Look For Game 3 OF Series Vs. Lightning

The Boston Bruins are switching things up.

The Tampa Bay Lightning evened up the second-round series at one game apiece Tuesday night. So, the Bruins are rolling out a seven defenseman lineup Wednesday.

Boston will go without Sean Kuraly, Connor Clifton and Anders Bjork, responding with the additions of Jeremy Lauzon, John Moore and Par Lindholm.

The Lightning implemented a seven defenseman lineup of their own in the squad’s Game 2 overtime win against the B’s.

