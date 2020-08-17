Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ centers are firing on all cylinders right now.

Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle all have been impressive for the Bruins through three games versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Black and Gold trio has combined for 11 points, with Krejci leading the way with five. Krejci and Coyle each have notched two goals so far this series, with Bergeron adding one. But it arguably being the most important with the double-overtime game-winner in Game 1.

