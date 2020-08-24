Bruins’ Charlie Coyle Cracks Joke About First-Period Goal Vs. Lightning

Charlie Coyle has made quite an impact both socially and physically since joining the Bruins in Feb. 2019.
His impact was felt Sunday night in Game 1 of Boston’s semifinal series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a game the B’s eventually won 3-2.
But Coyle remained his humble self after the game while describing his goal, batting in a Marchand pass with his stick.
He even thanked his parents for signing him up for little league back in the day.
“I’m glad my parents signed me up for little league when I was younger,” he joked, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Sometimes that’s the way it is. You want to score any way you can.”
Game 2 of the semifinals series is slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.