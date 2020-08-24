Bruins’ Charlie Coyle Cracks Joke About First-Period Goal Vs. Lightning

Charlie Coyle has made quite an impact both socially and physically since joining the Bruins in Feb. 2019.

His impact was felt Sunday night in Game 1 of Boston’s semifinal series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a game the B’s eventually won 3-2.

But Coyle remained his humble self after the game while describing his goal, batting in a Marchand pass with his stick.

He even thanked his parents for signing him up for little league back in the day.