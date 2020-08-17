Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins on Monday night once again will be without David Pastrnak.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy announced Pastrnak won’t play in Game 4 of Boston’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Anders Bjork will start the game on Boston’s first line alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Pastrnak practiced with the team Sunday, and Cassidy labeled the first-line winger as “50-50” for Game 4. The forward was back on the ice Monday for morning skate, but he was an extra skater for line rushes.

Without Pastrnak returning, the Bruins’ lineup stays the same for Game 4. Cassidy said Connor Clifton will stay in on defense in place of Jeremy Lauzon, and Jaroslav Halak presumably will start in net.

Puck drop for Bruins-Hurricanes is at 8 p.m. ET, and that game can be seen on NESN with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images