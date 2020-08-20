Bruins Fans Will Love Jake DeBrusk’s Celebratory Instagram After Series Win

The Boston Bruins are moving on, and Jake DeBrusk seems quite pleased.

The Bruins winger, who scored a pair goals in Monday’s Game 4, took to Instagram after the series-clinching win and posted something Boston fans certainly will enjoy.

“(Flying) into the second round,” DeBrusk captioned a photo of him airborne, scoring his first of two Game 4 goals.

Check it out:

The Bruins eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes with a 2-1 victory Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded Bruins now await to see who they will play next, which will be either the Tampa Bay Lightning or Montreal Canadiens.

