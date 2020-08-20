Bruins Fans Will Love Jake DeBrusk’s Celebratory Instagram After Series Win

Boston defeated the Hurricanes in five games

The Boston Bruins are moving on, and Jake DeBrusk seems quite pleased.

The Bruins winger, who scored a pair goals in Monday’s Game 4, took to Instagram after the series-clinching win and posted something Boston fans certainly will enjoy.

“(Flying) into the second round,” DeBrusk captioned a photo of him airborne, scoring his first of two Game 4 goals.

Check it out:

The Bruins eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes with a 2-1 victory Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded Bruins now await to see who they will play next, which will be either the Tampa Bay Lightning or Montreal Canadiens.

