Bruins Fans Will Love This Charlie McAvoy, Zdeno Chara Press Conference Exchange

Charlie McAvoy is blossoming into a star, and he surely has his defensive pairing partner to thank in part.

McAvoy, who burst onto the NHL scene during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has had the benefit of learning under Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, one of the league’s top defensemen over the past decade-plus. The 22-year-old opened up about Chara’s impact during a media availability Monday, which paved the way for a great moment between the blueliners. After Chara showed appreciation for McAvoy’s kind words, the latter blew a kiss to his teammate.

“It’s something I have absolutely not taken for granted,” McAvoy said. “I consider myself extremely lucky to be able to learn under this guy. He’s as good as anyone in the league to learn under. I’ve learned so many lessons on the ice, off the ice. Like I said, it’s something I don’t take for granted. I’m extremely blessed and fortunate to learn under this guy and have him as a friend and a teammate.”

You can watch the full sequence unfold in the video below.

McAvoy, Chara and the B’s will look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday when the Atlantic Division rivals meet for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals set.