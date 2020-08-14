Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Krejci is just different.

The Boston Bruins have played two games so far in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Krejci has responded with a goal in each. Krejci has been one of Boston’s most consistent offensive postseason weapons since joining the squad and with his goal Thursday, now has 37 total playoff scores.

Although Krejci stayed hot in Thursday night’s contest, it wouldn’t be enough for Boston as they fell to the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena evening the first round matchup at one game a piece.

For more on the center’s postseason play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images