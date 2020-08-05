Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sean Kuraly has been a solid offensive contributor for the Boston Bruins in the playoffs.

Kuraly had played in 37 career playoff games played to go along with eight goals, eight assists and three game-winning strikes entering Wednesday night’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He added to the total in Wednesday night’s 3-2 loss against Tampa Bay chipping in an assist on Chris Wagner’s game-tying finish.

For more on his night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images