Bruins Have Gritty Performance Against Hurricanes Despite Little Offense

The Boston Bruins pulled on out Wednesday.

Although the offense wasn’t firing on all cylinders in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes, the B’s found a way to win. One player who shined throughout the series was Brad Marchand.

The Bruins left-winger came up with the go-ahead goal in Monday’s Game 4 victory and overall had three goals and four assists throughout the series. And while he wasn’t able to add to his impressive tally Wednesday, he still played a huge role in the Bruins’ series-clinching victory.

