Bruins Have Surprising Record When Leading Stanley Cup Playoff Series 3-1

The Boston Bruins look to close out its Stanley Cup Playoffs first round series Wednesday.

Boston takes on the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena with a 3-1 series lead and looking for more.

After the first 60 minutes of Monday night’s Game 4 action it looked like Carolina was going to knot up the series at two, but the Bruins had a ferocious four-goal third period to give themselves a commanding lead.

Boston enters Wednesday’s Game 5 action with all-time 11-10 record when up 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

