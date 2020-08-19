Bruins Have Surprising Record When Leading Stanley Cup Playoff Series 3-1

The Bruins are looking to advance Wednesday.

The Boston Bruins look to close out its Stanley Cup Playoffs first round series Wednesday.

Boston takes on the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena with a 3-1 series lead and looking for more.

After the first 60 minutes of Monday night’s Game 4 action it looked like Carolina was going to knot up the series at two, but the Bruins had a ferocious four-goal third period to give themselves a commanding lead.

Boston enters Wednesday’s Game 5 action with all-time 11-10 record when up 3-1 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

