Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t go the way that the Boston Bruins had hoped.

The B’s entered the contest after losing their scrimmage against the Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as their first round-robin matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers. But Boston failed to get in the win column once again, falling to the Lightning 3-2 at Scotiabank Arena.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke to the media about the loss and gave his thoughts on the squad moving forward. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images