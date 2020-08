Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Playoff hockey in August is here!

Boston Bruins forward Charlie Coyle netted Boston’s second goal of the game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series. The Canes have since tied the game at 2-2 and you can watch what is left to come right now on NESN and NESN Go.

Check out the goal in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images