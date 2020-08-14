Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins haven’t slowed down one bit.

After taking down the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 on Wednesday in double-overtime, the B’s jumped out to an early start Thursday thanks to David Krejci’s second goal of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Krejci took in a feed from Brad Marchand and Torey Krug, ripping a wrist shot through traffic passed James Reimer to give the Black and Gold their first lead of the game.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images