Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak Breaks Down Lightning’s Overtime Goal In Game 2

Well, we have ourselves a series.

The Eastern Conference semifinals matchup between the Bruins and Lightning now is deadlocked at one game apiece following Tampa Bay’s 4-3 win in overtime Tuesday. Tampa Bay largely was the better team throughout Game 2, but it needed sudden death to put away Boston.

The Bolts caught a break on their OT tally. Jaroslav Halak failed to glove an Ondrej Palat wrister, and Tampa Bay’s first-line left wing ultimately finished off the sequence by sneaking in the back door and getting one over Halak’s glove side.

After the game, the Bruins netminder broke down the game-sealing play.