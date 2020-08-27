Bruins, Lightning Hold Moment Of Reflection For Jacob Blake Before Game 5

Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning began a little different Wednesday night.

All NBA playoff games scheduled were postponed, while some teams around Major League Baseball also decided to not play in the wake of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisc. police.

And the NHL made sure to take part in speaking out about systemic racism in its own way.

The B’s and Bolts held a moment of reflection after a brief video announcement prior to puck drop at Scotiabank Arena.

“Racism has been embedded in our society for far too long,” the video began. “Today and every day the NHL and the hockey community are committed in the mission to combat racial injustice and achieve a fair society for all.”

Check out the full video here.

Blake was shot seven times in the back.