The Boston Bruins are back in action Wednesday.

After dropping their first round-robin matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Bruins look to get back in the win column Wednesday as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Boston played Tampa Bay four times prior to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying of the NHL season, finishing the regular season at 1-2-1. The B’s scored a solid 2.5 goals per game, but were allowing three per game while also rocking a 26.6 percent power-play percentage and 70 percent penalty-kill rate.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images