Bruins Offense Continues To Thrive As They Down Lightning To Take Game 1

The Boston Bruins had themselves a night Sunday.

Boston jumped out to an early 1-0 lead early in the first period against thanks to Weymouth, MA native Charlie Coyle.

David Pastrnak extended the Boston lead in the second period, and Brad Marchand kept the good times rolling with his fourth goal of the postseason in the final period.

The Tampa Bay Lightning battled back late, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Bruins took a 1-0 series lead thanks to their 3-2 win Sunday.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the squad after the win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.