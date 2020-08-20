Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Takes Us Through Crazy Second Period Goal

Patrice Bergeron saw an opportunity to put the Bruins up in the closing seconds of the middle period Wednesday and he took it.

The shot came with just three seconds left in the second of Boston’s 2-1 Game 5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

But it wasn’t any old regular goal.

Bergeron went to the end boards behind the net, realized there wasn’t much time left and threw the puck toward Petr Mrazek’s skates.

The result? The game-winning goal.