Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Takes Us Through Crazy Second Period Goal

Patrice Bergeron saw an opportunity to put the Bruins up in the closing seconds of the middle period Wednesday and he took it.
The shot came with just three seconds left in the second of Boston’s 2-1 Game 5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.
But it wasn’t any old regular goal.
Bergeron went to the end boards behind the net, realized there wasn’t much time left and threw the puck toward Petr Mrazek’s skates.
The result? The game-winning goal.
It wasn’t your typical goal you usually see from Bergeron. And he took us through it after the win.
“I saw that he was kind of – he stood up. He was standing up,” Bergeron told reporters on Zoom. “So, I was just trying to catch him, throw it at his feet and see what happens. I knew that there wasn’t that much time left in the period. So, I said, why not try it, just because it was kind of a desperate play with a couple seconds left. I knew we couldn’t really set it up and have another shot, so I was just trying to put it on net and catch him standing up.”
Hey, whatever works.