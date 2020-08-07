Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci didn’t take part in Friday’s practice, resulting in a different look than usual on the Boston Bruins top lines.

With Boston’s top line center was not there, young pivots Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic split reps in his spot.

On the second line, Par Lindholm took over for Krejci, while Zach Senyshyn and Ondrej Kase both took reps on the second line right wing. Anders Bjork and Karson Kuhlman each skated on the third line right wing.

Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak was unfit to participate, so Tuukka Rask, Dan Vladar and Maxime Lagace were the Bruins goalies Friday.

Here were the full practice lines, according to the team.

Brad Marchand– Jack Studnicka/Trent Frederic–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–Par Lindholm–Ondrej Kase/Zach Senyshyn

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork/Karson Kuhlman

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

John Moore–Connor Clifton

Jakub Zboril–Urho Vaakanainen

Tuukka Rask

Dan Vladar

Maxime Lagace

