Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci didn’t take part in Friday’s practice, resulting in a different look than usual on the Boston Bruins top lines.
With Boston’s top line center was not there, young pivots Jack Studnicka and Trent Frederic split reps in his spot.
On the second line, Par Lindholm took over for Krejci, while Zach Senyshyn and Ondrej Kase both took reps on the second line right wing. Anders Bjork and Karson Kuhlman each skated on the third line right wing.
Backup goalie Jaroslav Halak was unfit to participate, so Tuukka Rask, Dan Vladar and Maxime Lagace were the Bruins goalies Friday.
Here were the full practice lines, according to the team.
Brad Marchand– Jack Studnicka/Trent Frederic–David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk–Par Lindholm–Ondrej Kase/Zach Senyshyn
Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork/Karson Kuhlman
Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
John Moore–Connor Clifton
Jakub Zboril–Urho Vaakanainen
Tuukka Rask
Dan Vladar
Maxime Lagace
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images