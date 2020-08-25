Bruins Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoff Game 2 Online

The Bruins and Lightning are set for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Boston on Sunday earned an impressive victory over Tampa Bay to claim a 1-0 series lead. But the Lightning, who will be without star defenseman Ryan McDonagh on Tuesday, are an excellent team, and surely will be motivated to even the score inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble.

Will the Bruins take a 2-0 series lead, or will Tampa Bay even the series? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Bruins-Lightning Game 2:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live