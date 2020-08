Will the Boston Bruins or Tampa Bay Lightning emerge with a 2-1 series lead Wednesday night?

Boston and Tampa Bay will play Game 3 of its second-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.

The Lighting took Game 2 in overtime Tuesday, after the Bruins claimed Game 1.

Here’s how to watch Bruins-Lightning Game 3:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live