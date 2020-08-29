Bruins Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoff Game 4 Online

The Boston Bruins are determined to keep their backs off the proverbial wall.

The Bruins will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The Bruins trail 2-1 and need a victory to restore parity in the best-of-seven set and avoid going down 3-1.

Game 4 originally was supposed to take place Friday night, but the NHL postponed its playoff games scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Here’s when and how to watch Bruins-Lightning Game 4:

When: Saturday, Aug., 28, at noon ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live