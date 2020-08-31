Bruins Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

The Bruins’ season is on life support.

Boston on Monday will face the Tampa Bay Lightning inside the Toronto bubble in Game 5 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The Bruins trail 3-1 in the series following Saturday’s defeat.

Will the Bruins stave off elimination or will the Lightning advance to the Eastern Conference Finals? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Bruins-Lightning Game 5

When: Monday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live