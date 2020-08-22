Bruins Vs. Lightning Schedule: Dates, Times For NHL Playoffs Series Games

Here's when the Bruins and Lightning will lock horns

Mark your calendars, folks.

The NHL on Saturday announced dates and times for the Boston Bruins versus Tampa Bay Lightning second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The best-of-seven clash will take place in the NHL’s Toronto bubble, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here’s the full Bruins-Lightning schedule and where to watch on TV.

Sunday, Aug. 23
Game 1 — 8 p.m. on NBC

Tuesday, Aug. 25
Game 2 — 7 p.m. on NBCSN

Wednesday, Aug. 26
Game 3 — 8 p.m. on NBCSN

Friday, Aug. 28
Game 4 — 7:30 p.m. on USA

Sunday, Aug. 30
Game 5 (if necessary) — Time and TV channel TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 1
Game 6 (if necessary) — Time and TV channel TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 2
Game 7 (if necessary) — Time and TV channel TBD

