Bruins Vs. Lightning Schedule: Dates, Times For NHL Playoffs Series Games

Mark your calendars, folks.
The NHL on Saturday announced dates and times for the Boston Bruins versus Tampa Bay Lightning second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The best-of-seven clash will take place in the NHL’s Toronto bubble, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Here’s the full Bruins-Lightning schedule and where to watch on TV.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Game 1 — 8 p.m. on NBC
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Game 2 — 7 p.m. on NBCSN
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Game 3 — 8 p.m. on NBCSN
Friday, Aug. 28
Game 4 — 7:30 p.m. on USA
Sunday, Aug. 30
Game 5 (if necessary) — Time and TV channel TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Game 6 (if necessary) — Time and TV channel TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Game 7 (if necessary) — Time and TV channel TBD