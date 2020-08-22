Bruins Vs. Lightning Schedule: Dates, Times For NHL Playoffs Series Games

Mark your calendars, folks.

The NHL on Saturday announced dates and times for the Boston Bruins versus Tampa Bay Lightning second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. The best-of-seven clash will take place in the NHL’s Toronto bubble, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here’s the full Bruins-Lightning schedule and where to watch on TV.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Game 1 — 8 p.m. on NBC



Tuesday, Aug. 25

Game 2 — 7 p.m. on NBCSN



Wednesday, Aug. 26

Game 3 — 8 p.m. on NBCSN



Friday, Aug. 28

Game 4 — 7:30 p.m. on USA



Sunday, Aug. 30

Game 5 (if necessary) — Time and TV channel TBD



Tuesday, Sept. 1

Game 6 (if necessary) — Time and TV channel TBD



Wednesday, Sept. 2

Game 7 (if necessary) — Time and TV channel TBD