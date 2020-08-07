Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a double guest episode of the NESN After Hours podcast, brought to you by People’s United Bank.

First, hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia welcome Bruins sideline reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz who calms our nerves about the B’s slow restart. Then, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe tells us what is up with Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker’s knee. Finally, Cealey and Emerson pick their favorite Bill Belichick quotes from early in this year’s New England Patriots training camp.

Listen to the full podcast below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://media.transistor.fm/5819bb20.mp3

Thumbnail photo via via NESN