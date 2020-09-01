Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Unsure Of Future, Will Be ‘Open-Minded’ With Decision

Zdeno Chara has a decision to make.

The Bruins defenseman’s contract is up after signing a one-year extension with Boston in March 2019. But at 43 years old, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll hang up his skates.

But Chara has yet to make a decision after the B’s were bounced from the Toronto bubble with a heartbreaking 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

“I haven’t made a decision,” he said during his postgame Zoom press conference. “I just finished the game. I’m going to be open-minded.”

Because of the months-long pause, it’s unclear exactly when the 2020-21 season will begin. Regardless of the start date, though, Chara turns 44 in March.

The 6-foot-9 blueliner has made quite the career for himself over the last 22 seasons. And if he does indeed call it quits, he’ll have a heck of a lot to be proud of.