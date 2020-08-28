Bubba Wallace Answers ‘What Will NASCAR Do?’ Question Amid Sports Protests

NASCAR’s show will go on, but that doesn’t mean motorsports are driving away from recent events.

Darrell Wallace Jr. insisted Friday NASCAR’s decision to stage races this weekend doesn’t mean they’re abandoning their commitment to fighting for racial and social justice.

NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS and NHL schedules have been disrupted this week after players and teams decided not to play as a protest in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake. NASCAR will hold its Xfinity Series races and Cup Series races Friday and Saturday nights, respectively, at Daytona International Speedway, but Wallace reminded his Twitter followers where he and his sport stand in the ongoing struggles.

Many of you are wondering “what will NASCAR do”….We set the tone for sports coming back during this pandemic. We stood up for change. We stood up for racial justice. We stood up for #GeorgeFloyd We stood up for #AhmaudArbery and #BreonnaTaylor. — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 28, 2020

We will continue to stand for the countless victims of police brutality. Nothing can justify #JacobBlake being shot 7 times in the back. I proudly support my brothers and sisters from all sports backgrounds and the stance they are taking to fight for equality. — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 28, 2020

I hope you all understand that by us continuing to race this weekend, DOES NOT mean we are stepping down and turning away from the dark and evil acts that have taken over our nation. Absolutely NOT!!! — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 28, 2020

I can assure all of you that myself and many of my competitors are continuing to work hard with @NASCAR to continue the efforts and the fight for racial equality. Let’s stand or kneel TOGETHER and continue push for what’s right.

Love. Compassion. Understanding #BW🤘🏾 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) August 28, 2020

Wallace, 26, is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series and its first full-time Black driver since Wendell Scott in the 1970s. He was instrumental in NASCAR banning the Confederate flag, and his advocacy for the Black Lives Matter movement has made him one of NASCAR’s most prominent figures in recent months.

Perhaps it’s fitting Wallace is the one who most forcefully issued NASCAR’s continuing promise to the cause of justice.