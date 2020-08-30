Bubba Wallace, Jimmie Johnson React To Missing Out ON NASCAR Playoffs

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 ended in disappointment for two drivers many fans wanted to see in the playoffs.

Darrell Wallace Jr. and Jimmie Johnson finished fifth and 17th, respectively, in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Consequently, Wallace will have to wait at least another year to make his first playoff appearance, while Johnson, who plans to retire after this season, won’t have a chance to win a record eighth NASCAR championship.

This hardly was a case of either driver being way outside of the playoff picture, however. Both Wallace and Johnson had very real opportunities to use Saturday’s race to clinch playoff berths. Wallace entered the race basically needing a victory to qualify, whereas Johnson, winless since 2017, needed a strong showing coupled with relatively poor outings from either William Byron or Matt DiBenedetto — or both.

Wallace led late in the race before suffering damages in a wreck and falling back to 20th for a restart with two laps left. The 26-year-old Richard Petty Motorsports driver clawed back to earn his first top-five finish of the season. Johnson’s hopes were erased when Byron, his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, won the race (first victory of his career) and DiBenedetto finished 12th.

The rising star and elder statesman took to Twitter after the race.