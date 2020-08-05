Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Darrell Wallace Jr. doesn’t want to hear any more about NASCAR’s TV ratings.

Many — including, among others, United States President Donald Trump — have ridiculed NASCAR for allegedly poor ratings. Some — again, including Trump — have asserted that NASCAR’s decision to align itself with Wallace and other supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement has isolated its core fan base and, consequently, negatively impacted viewership.

And while there’s no denying NASCAR’s TV ratings are nowhere near where they were even a decade go (something plenty of sports leagues can empathize with), there reality is the sport still is drawing plenty of eyeballs. In fact, Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway ranked higher than all other weekend sports broadcasts among out-of-home viewers.

Here’s how Wallace reacted to that news:

Simple, yet effective, reaction, as well as one that prompted a “like” from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

TV ratings hardly are the only numbers Wallace currently is interested in. The 26-year-old driver, who is set to become a free agent after this season, recently received a contract extension offer from Richard Petty Motorsports that includes an ownership stake in the No. 43 Chevrolet team.

