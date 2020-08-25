Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Named NBA’s Defensive Player Of The Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo has yet another accolade under his belt.

The NBA on Tuesday named the Milwaukee Bucks star Defensive Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Antetokounmpo received 75 first-place votes, 18 second-place votes and three third-place votes.

Antetokounmpo averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, one steal and one block in the abbreviated regular season.

This is the first time Antetokounmpo has earned the award. He was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team in 2019 and the All-Defensive Second Team in 2017.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis placed second in the voting, followed by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.