Bucks Release Official Statement After Team Boycotts Game Vs. Magic

Players on the Milwaukee Bucks sent a very strong message both to the NBA and the outside world.

The top-seeded Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their NBA Playoff series against the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic on Wednesday due to the shooting of Jacob Blake in their home state of Wisconsin. Not long after, the league announced all three games Wednesday night would be postponed.

The organization further released a statement, expressing full support in their players.

“We fully support our players and the decision they made. Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them. The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in from of us,” the statement read. “Our players have done that and we will continued to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change.”

The players shared a statement of their own, which you can watch below, courtesy of ESPN.