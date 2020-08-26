Bucks Vs. Magic Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

The Orlando Magic’s season could come to an end Wednesday afternoon.

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will face the Magic inside the Walt Disney World bubble in Game 5 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series. The Bucks, behind superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, hold a 3-1 edge over Orlando in the best-of-seven set.

Will Milwaukee advance to the second round, or can the Magic stave off elimination? We’ll find out soon enough.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV